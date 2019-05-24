2 more women added to WC Premier Alan Winde's Cabinet

Over the last 10 years, women have been under-represented in the provincial executive.

CAPE TOWN - Only two women have been added to the Western Cape government’s new Cabinet.

Newly elected premier Alan Winde on Thursday unveiled the new-look Cabinet.

Since the Democratic Alliance (DA) took over the Western Cape in 2009, very few women have been appointed as MECs.

In her maiden cabinet, former Premier Helen Zille had an all-male Cabinet.

In 2014, two women were appointed in the form of Nomafrench Mbombo and Debbie Schafer.

Now with Winde's Cabinet, he's joined by four women and six men.

“That’s something you take into account. When you put together a team, it’s one of those things. You’ve got to think about who you can bring in and get the balances right.”

Winde said getting the right mixture of gender and youth was difficult.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)