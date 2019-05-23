Zuma agrees to remove claims against NPA's Downer from affidavit

In one of the claims, Jacob Zuma argued that State Advocate Billy Downer's hatred of him does not allow the prosecutor to be objective when viewing his corruption case.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has agreed to strike out allegations that he made against State prosecutor Billy Downer, including that Downer longed for the days of apartheid-era prosecutions and hated him.

This was released in the Pietermaritzburg High Court where the State is on Thursday presenting its arguments on why the court must dismiss Zuma’s application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Zuma made his arguments earlier this week, saying that the case against him was politically motivated and that the delays in getting the case to trial have prejudiced him.

Initially, the State wanted to start its arguments today by asking the court to strike out parts of Jacob Zuma's affidavits.

Particularly the paragraphs relating to Advocate Billy Downer, the deputy director of public prosecutions, leading the State’s case against Zuma.

In the paragraphs, Zuma argued that Downer's hatred of him does not allow the prosecutor to be objective when viewing his corruption case.

He said that Downer's tone and submissions in the answering affidavit seem nostalgic of the manner in which apartheid prosecutions authorities dealt with those it considered guilty or undesirable.

The former president has, through his legal team, agreed to remove these paragraphs from his affidavit.