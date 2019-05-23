Wim Trengove: Zuma can’t rely on spy tapes for permanent stay of prosecution
Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have used excerpts from the spy tapes to argue that the case against him is politically motivated.
PIETERMARITZBURG - State lawyer Wim Trengove has told the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg that Jacob Zuma cannot rely on the spy tapes to argue for a permanent stay of prosecution because the decision by former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Mokotedi Mpshe to drop charges against him was based on the tapes and it was found to be irrational by a court of law.
Trengove is opposing Zuma’s application to have his corruption case, related to the multibillion-rand arms deal, struck off the roll.
#Zuma Trengrove argues that If zuma is granted permanent stay of prosecution “he will be seen to be receiving special treatment. He managed to avoid prosecution when he was in highest office. “ he says Zuma He used public funds to avoid trial.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 23, 2019
Mpshe depended on the tapes when he dropped the charges against the former president.
But Zuma conceded in the Supreme Court of Appeal that the decision to drop the charges against him was irrational.
Trengove said: “Mr Zuma conceded in the SCA (Supreme Court of Appeal) that Mpshe’s reasoning was irrational. The SCA held that Mr Mpshe’s reasoning was irrational. So, that irrational justification of his decision can’t now be invoked in justification of anything.”
He said both the concession by Zuma and the judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal effectively meant that Mpshe was wrong to conclude his prosecution decision was infected by irregularity.
#Zuma Trengrove “The case is serious and strong. There is no trial prejudice.”— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 23, 2019
WATCH: Thales witnesses, nowhere to be found
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
