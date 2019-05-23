Why BLSA thinks Thuli Madonsela would be a 'brilliant' deputy president

There has been much speculation about who President Ramaphosa will include in his Cabinet, with former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's name thrown into the hat for the position of deputy president.

JOHANNESBURG - Who will serve alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa as the deputy president of South Africa?

A number of names have been brought up, one of them being former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised South Africans that they will welcome his new Cabinet.

"I hear the name of Professor Thuli Madonsela has been mentioned … We think she would be a brilliant, brilliant appointment," Busisiwe Mavuso, COO of Business Leadership SA told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.

On the other hand, Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits School of Economics and Business Science, reckons Lindiwe Sisulu will be called up.

Listen to the audio below for more.