Why BLSA thinks Thuli Madonsela would be a 'brilliant' deputy president
There has been much speculation about who President Ramaphosa will include in his Cabinet, with former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's name thrown into the hat for the position of deputy president.
JOHANNESBURG - Who will serve alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa as the deputy president of South Africa?
A number of names have been brought up, one of them being former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised South Africans that they will welcome his new Cabinet.
"I hear the name of Professor Thuli Madonsela has been mentioned … We think she would be a brilliant, brilliant appointment," Busisiwe Mavuso, COO of Business Leadership SA told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.
On the other hand, Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits School of Economics and Business Science, reckons Lindiwe Sisulu will be called up.
Listen to the audio below for more.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.