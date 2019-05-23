WC Premier Winde: Cabinet will undergo lifestyle audit

Alan Winde was elected as premier on Wednesday following the swearing in of MPLs in the Western Cape legislature.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said his entire Cabinet would be subjected to a lifestyle audit.

Winde will be announcing new MECs on Thursday.

He was elected as premier on Wednesday following the swearing in of MPLs in the Western Cape legislature.

While Winde has remained mum on what his Cabinet will look like, one thing is for sure, they'll all be subjected to lifestyle audits.

“That definitely will be part of programmes that will be put in place.”

Two members who won't be returning to the provincial Cabinet is former Economic Opportunities MEC Beverley Schafer and former Transport MEC Donald Grant.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer was elected as deputy Speaker on Wednesday.

According to a source, Grant, who was initially on the list to fill a seat in legislature, had resigned. Winde did not want to confirm or deny this, only saying that the former MEC would be “helping him”.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)