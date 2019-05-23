WC Premier Winde: Cabinet will undergo lifestyle audit
Alan Winde was elected as premier on Wednesday following the swearing in of MPLs in the Western Cape legislature.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said his entire Cabinet would be subjected to a lifestyle audit.
Winde will be announcing new MECs on Thursday.
He was elected as premier on Wednesday following the swearing in of MPLs in the Western Cape legislature.
While Winde has remained mum on what his Cabinet will look like, one thing is for sure, they'll all be subjected to lifestyle audits.
“That definitely will be part of programmes that will be put in place.”
Two members who won't be returning to the provincial Cabinet is former Economic Opportunities MEC Beverley Schafer and former Transport MEC Donald Grant.
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer was elected as deputy Speaker on Wednesday.
According to a source, Grant, who was initially on the list to fill a seat in legislature, had resigned. Winde did not want to confirm or deny this, only saying that the former MEC would be “helping him”.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.