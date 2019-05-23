-
WC Premier Alan Winde names his Cabinet
Newly-elected Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has named his Cabinet.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has a new provincial Cabinet.
Premier Alan Winde on Thursday morning unveiled his first Cabinet since he was elected to the job on Wednesday.
Winde's first Cabinet has three new faces.
Former Speaker of the provincial legislature Sharna Fernandez is the new MEC for Social Development.
Tertius Simmers will take over as Human Settlements MEC from Bonginkosi Madikizela who's been given the Transport and Public Works portfolio.
Albert Fritz has been shifted to Community Safety.
Former MP David Maynier is the new Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC.
Former Finance MEC Ivan Meyer has been moved to Agriculture.
Debbie Schafer remains in the Education portfolio and Nomafrench Mbombo remains the province's Health MEC.
Anton Bredell remains in Local Government and Development Planning, while Anroux Marais keeps her job as MEC for Sport and Recreation.
