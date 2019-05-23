WATCH LIVE: NPA argues against granting Zuma stay of prosecution
Jacob Zuma and the company accused of bribing him have already presented their cases for having the charges against them dropped.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is expected to tell the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday why it wants Jacob Zuma’s application for a stay of prosecution to be dismissed.
Earlier this week Zuma, who faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the multi-billion rand arms deal, presented his case and told the court why he wants his case to be struck off the roll.
The French arms company Thales, which is accused of bribing the former president for protection from any investigation, has also told the court why it thinks charges against it must be dropped.
WATCH: NPA argues against granting Zuma stay of prosecution
