WATCH LIVE: NCOP delegates sworn in

The NCOP allows provinces and local government authorities to have a direct say in the workings of Parliament, with delegates expected to build working relationships between national provincial and local structures.

CAPE TOWN - Delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will be officially sworn in and a chairperson and deputy chairperson will be elected.

The National Council Of Provinces consists of 90 provincial delegates - 10 delegates for each of the nine provinces, meaning all provinces have an equal say no matter how big or small their population.

The NCOP allows provinces and local government authorities to have a direct say in the workings of Parliament, with delegates expected to build working relationships between national provincial and local structures.