WATCH LIVE: NCOP delegates sworn in
The NCOP allows provinces and local government authorities to have a direct say in the workings of Parliament, with delegates expected to build working relationships between national provincial and local structures.
CAPE TOWN - Delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will be officially sworn in and a chairperson and deputy chairperson will be elected.
The National Council Of Provinces consists of 90 provincial delegates - 10 delegates for each of the nine provinces, meaning all provinces have an equal say no matter how big or small their population.
