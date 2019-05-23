Transnet’s fleet now worse than in 2014, Zondo inquiry hears

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Transnet’s fleet now worse than in 2014, Zondo inquiry hears

Former Transnet engineer Francis Callard says the process for identifying prospective bids for new locomotives at Transnet was flawed.

Picture: www.transnet.net
Picture: www.transnet.net
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet engineer Francis Callard told the Zondo commission of inquiry on Thursday that the process for identifying prospective bids for new locomotives at Transnet was flawed.

“The evaluation process was flawed. Using the prescription of TE (Transnet Engineering) as a mechanism to adjust the price of re-evaluation and inconsistently applying the prescription of TE across the bidders. In my opinion, those three elements demonstrated a pattern of events which favoured certain bidders,” Callard said.

Callard said, as a result, it was his belief that the performance of Transnet’s fleet of locomotives was now worse than it was in 2014 when over a thousand locomotives were acquired.

The multibillion-rand train deal has been plagued by allegations of corruption and bribery.

Callard told the commission the new fleet was meant to replace Transnet’s ageing locomotives.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA