Transnet’s fleet now worse than in 2014, Zondo inquiry hears

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet engineer Francis Callard told the Zondo commission of inquiry on Thursday that the process for identifying prospective bids for new locomotives at Transnet was flawed.

“The evaluation process was flawed. Using the prescription of TE (Transnet Engineering) as a mechanism to adjust the price of re-evaluation and inconsistently applying the prescription of TE across the bidders. In my opinion, those three elements demonstrated a pattern of events which favoured certain bidders,” Callard said.

Callard said, as a result, it was his belief that the performance of Transnet’s fleet of locomotives was now worse than it was in 2014 when over a thousand locomotives were acquired.

The multibillion-rand train deal has been plagued by allegations of corruption and bribery.

Callard told the commission the new fleet was meant to replace Transnet’s ageing locomotives.

