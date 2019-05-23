View all in Latest
Three arrested for murders of 2 Durban metro officers

The officers were shot dead in Phoenix, Durban on Monday.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested three people linked to the murder of two metro police officers.

The officers were shot dead in Phoenix, Durban on Monday.

They were found dead in their police van.

One of the suspects was wounded during the arrest and is under police guard in hospital.

The Hawks' Simphiwe Mhlongo: "One is in hospital. He is injured - he was shot during the shootout with police. The other two are in police custody. Firearms were found in the house where the injured suspect was arrested."

