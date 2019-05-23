View all in Latest
South African tourists hurt in Egypt bus explosion back home

The International Relations Department said it was confident that Egyptian authorities would get to the bottom of the explosion.

A picture taken on 19 May 2019, shows a bus damaged during a bomb blast near Egypt's famed Giza pyramids. Picture: AFP
A picture taken on 19 May 2019, shows a bus damaged during a bomb blast near Egypt's famed Giza pyramids. Picture: AFP
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - All South African tourists involved in an Egypt bus explosion have now returned home.

The second group arrived on Wednesday. They were injured when the tourist bus was targeted not far from the famous pyramids in Giza.

The International Relations Department said it was confident that Egyptian authorities would get to the bottom of the explosion.

The department’s Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: “We have worked with the Egyptian authorities before. We have faith in their law enforcement agencies and we believe they’ll complete the investigation as soon as possible.”

It’s still unclear who was responsible for the bomb blast.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

