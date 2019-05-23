-
WATCH LIVE: NPA argues against granting Zuma stay of prosecutionPolitics
-
‘Overwhelmed’ by support, Saray Khumalo thanks South Africans for supportLocal
-
South African tourists hurt in Egypt bus explosion back homeAfrica
-
Gill Packham's death left hole in daughter's life, court hearsLocal
-
WC Premier Winde: Cabinet will undergo lifestyle auditPolitics
-
May expected to announce on Friday that she will quit - 'The Times'World
-
Meet the ANC's premier candidates
-
South African tourists hurt in Egypt bus explosion back home
The International Relations Department said it was confident that Egyptian authorities would get to the bottom of the explosion.
JOHANNESBURG - All South African tourists involved in an Egypt bus explosion have now returned home.
The second group arrived on Wednesday. They were injured when the tourist bus was targeted not far from the famous pyramids in Giza.
The International Relations Department said it was confident that Egyptian authorities would get to the bottom of the explosion.
The department’s Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: “We have worked with the Egyptian authorities before. We have faith in their law enforcement agencies and we believe they’ll complete the investigation as soon as possible.”
It’s still unclear who was responsible for the bomb blast.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
