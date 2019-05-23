Smith to lead Lions from 8th man

Regular skipper Warren Whiteley is still out injured, while Malcolm Marx is being rested in line with Rassie Erasmus' requirements.

JOHANNESBURG - Kwagga Smith will lead the Emirates Lions at Jonsson Kings Park against the Cell C Sharks on Saturday as Malcolm Marx sits this round out to give Jan-Henning Campher a starting berth.

Regular skipper, Warren Whiteley, is still out injured, while Marx is being rested in line with Rassie Erasmus' requirements.

As a result, Campher gets his first start for the Lions since joining at the beginning of the year.

The Lions are looking to make it three wins in a row after beating the Highlanders and Waratahs in the previous two rounds.

The Sharks meanwhile have failed to win their last two games, drawing to the Crusaders before losing to the Chiefs last weekend.

The hosts will be without Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira and Thomas du Toit due to injury.

Coach Robert du Preez has made a number of changes to the forward pack with Mzamo Majola, Ruben van Heerden and Daniel du Preez all being drafted in.

The hosts head into the clash just a point behind the Lions in fourth in the South African conference.