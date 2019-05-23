Smith to lead Lions from 8th man

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Smith to lead Lions from 8th man

Regular skipper Warren Whiteley is still out injured, while Malcolm Marx is being rested in line with Rassie Erasmus' requirements.

Golden Lions beat New South Wales Waratahs in Johannesburg in a tense, error-filled Super Rugby round 13 match on 11 May. Picture: @SuperRugby/Twitter.
Golden Lions beat New South Wales Waratahs in Johannesburg in a tense, error-filled Super Rugby round 13 match on 11 May. Picture: @SuperRugby/Twitter.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Kwagga Smith will lead the Emirates Lions at Jonsson Kings Park against the Cell C Sharks on Saturday as Malcolm Marx sits this round out to give Jan-Henning Campher a starting berth.

Regular skipper, Warren Whiteley, is still out injured, while Marx is being rested in line with Rassie Erasmus' requirements.

As a result, Campher gets his first start for the Lions since joining at the beginning of the year.

The Lions are looking to make it three wins in a row after beating the Highlanders and Waratahs in the previous two rounds.

The Sharks meanwhile have failed to win their last two games, drawing to the Crusaders before losing to the Chiefs last weekend.

The hosts will be without Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira and Thomas du Toit due to injury.

Coach Robert du Preez has made a number of changes to the forward pack with Mzamo Majola, Ruben van Heerden and Daniel du Preez all being drafted in.

The hosts head into the clash just a point behind the Lions in fourth in the South African conference.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA