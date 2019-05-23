Smith to lead Lions from 8th man

-
IMF warns US-China trade war will ‘jeopardise’ 2019 global growthWorld
Land Party’s Loyiso Nkohla resignsPolitics
Modi claims India poll victory, vows 'inclusive' futureWorld
Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.75%Business
Wim Trengove: Zuma can’t rely on spy tapes for permanent stay of prosecutionLocal
69 Orkney mineworkers healthy after underground sit-in over wage hike - NUMBusiness
Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.75%Business
Wim Trengove: Zuma can’t rely on spy tapes for permanent stay of prosecutionLocal
69 Orkney mineworkers healthy after underground sit-in over wage hike - NUMBusiness
20-year-old Itumeleng Ntsube among NCOP delegates sworn inPolitics
Ekurhuleni announces R11.4bln jump in budgetLocal
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
20-year-old Itumeleng Ntsube among NCOP delegates sworn inPolitics
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
DA asks for another Parly probe into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold officePolitics
Why BLSA thinks Thuli Madonsela would be a 'brilliant' deputy presidentPolitics
Amos Masondo elected as NCOP chairpersonPolitics
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
ANALYSIS: Data fails to capture complexity of SA’s unemployment crisisOpinion
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The generational battle in African politicsOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal effortsOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
ANALYSIS: SA has a new presidential advisory unit. Will it improve policy?Opinion
69 Orkney mineworkers healthy after underground sit-in over wage hike - NUMBusiness
NPA questions whether Zuma was acting in good faith in arms deal caseBusiness
Repo rate likely to remain unchanged, says economistBusiness
Rand dips ahead of lending rates decisionBusiness
WATCH LIVE: Transnet locomotive deals back in spotlight at Zondo InquiryBusiness
'Asking for help is ok' - Billie Eilish learning to look after her mental healthLifestyle
Quentin Tarantino didn’t tell Polanski about film set against Manson murdersLifestyle
Daniel Craig to have ankle surgery, 'Bond' film remains on scheduleLifestyle
Rihanna launches new fashion brand in Paris with LVMHLifestyle
Track star Felix criticises Nike maternity policySport
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 22 May 2019Local
Tarantino rolls into Cannes with 'dazzling' ode to cinemaLifestyle
Prada fashion house to shed furLifestyle
Mount Everest conqueror Saray Khumalo finally on her way homeLifestyle
Liverpool's Keita, Firmino making good progress from injury ahead of finalSport
Smith to lead Lions from 8th manSport
Grounded wings, soft Sharks: five talking points in Super RugbySport
Raikkonen shrugs off 300 race milestoneSport
T20 kings West Indies seek to make fresh World Cup markSport
Fifa to stick with 32 teams for Qatar World CupSport
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa is elected presidentPolitics
Zikalala calls for respect at first sitting of 6th democratic KZN legislaturePolitics
Makhura remains Gauteng premier as ANC beats united oppositionLocal
It's official: New MPs swear to uphold the ConstitutionLocal
What a permanent split between Huawei and Android could mean for SA usersWorld
Eiffel Tower closed as man scales iconic landmarkWorld
Malema leads EFF vosho in ParliamentPolitics
NPA abused its power, violated and delayed processes - ThalesPolitics
F1 legend Niki Lauda diesSport
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
Smith to lead Lions from 8th man
Regular skipper Warren Whiteley is still out injured, while Malcolm Marx is being rested in line with Rassie Erasmus' requirements.
JOHANNESBURG - Kwagga Smith will lead the Emirates Lions at Jonsson Kings Park against the Cell C Sharks on Saturday as Malcolm Marx sits this round out to give Jan-Henning Campher a starting berth.
Regular skipper, Warren Whiteley, is still out injured, while Marx is being rested in line with Rassie Erasmus' requirements.
As a result, Campher gets his first start for the Lions since joining at the beginning of the year.
The Lions are looking to make it three wins in a row after beating the Highlanders and Waratahs in the previous two rounds.
The Sharks meanwhile have failed to win their last two games, drawing to the Crusaders before losing to the Chiefs last weekend.
The hosts will be without Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira and Thomas du Toit due to injury.
Coach Robert du Preez has made a number of changes to the forward pack with Mzamo Majola, Ruben van Heerden and Daniel du Preez all being drafted in.
The hosts head into the clash just a point behind the Lions in fourth in the South African conference.
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling21 days ago
Lauda remembered in tributes at sombre Monacoone hour ago
Baxter names Bafana Bafana Afcon squad2 days ago
Grounded wings, soft Sharks: five talking points in Super Rugby3 hours ago
British runner Sharp received death threats for Semenya comments19 days ago
Raikkonen shrugs off 300 race milestone4 hours ago
