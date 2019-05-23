Security beefed up for Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration

At least 2,500 officers have been deployed to Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria where the inauguration will take place on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday announced that security had been beefed up ahead of the presidential inauguration this weekend.

He was speaking at the Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria, where the swearing-in ceremony will be held on Saturday.

Cele also warned troublemakers to behave or be dealt with severely.

This will be the first time the inaugural event is organised outside the Union Buildings.

At least 2,500 officers have been deployed to the stadium, where over 32,000 people are expected to attend.

Several streets in the capital will be closed from as early as Friday.

Those residing next to the stadium will require a permit to move in and out of the area.

Tshwane Metro Police's Isaac Mahamba said they expect the stadium to be full by 6am on Saturday.

