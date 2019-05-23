'We're just as capable' - Saray Khumalo urges black women to break boundaries

Saray Khumalo made international news exactly a week ago when she and other team members reached the top of the world.

JOHANNESBURG - South African mountaineer Saray Khumalo said on Thursday now that she has become the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest, it was time more women grabbed opportunities to make history.

Khumalo was in Nepal adjusting to increased oxygen levels at ground level before heading back home next week.

“Why has it taken so many years for a black female to actually summit the mountain? Oh, my goodness,” she exclaimed.

Now that Khumalo has reached her dream to become the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest, she hopes more women will break boundaries.

“Let’s find other things that we haven’t done and also create a space at the table and let more of us show the world that we can do what we want to do, when we want to do it and how we want to do it. We’re just as capable.”

But Khumalo said the achievement came with great responsibility.

“As a gender, as people to break the boundaries for the next generation. Let them see that we’ve done everything we can to level the playing field for them before our time is over.”

Khumalo is not only being praised by family and friends for her personal accomplishment, but women around the world have applauded her for the bravery.