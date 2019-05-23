Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for Nations League finals

Ronaldo, 34, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner missed the group stages preferring to try and adapt to life in Juventus since moving from Real Madrid.

OEIRAS - Captain Cristiano Ronaldo was included in Portugal's squad for next month's Nations League semifinal against Switzerland, head coach Fernando Santos announced on Thursday.

The Euro 2016 champions welcome the Swiss on 5 June in Porto and the Netherlands play England in Guimaraes a day later before a third place play-off and a final on 9 June.

He lifted the Serie A title with his Italian club this season but failed to clinch a third straight Champions League after losing to Ajax in the quarterfinals.

Head coach Fernando Santos has chosen not to call up veterans Adrien Silva, Nani and Ricardo Quaresma and Sevilla forward Andre Silva misses out with a knee injury.

Highly-tipped Benfica uncapped youngster Joao Felix is also included alongside three other club teammates who won the Portugese league champions this season.

Portugal squad to face Switzerland on 5 June in the Nations League semi-finals:

Goalkeepers: Beto (Goztepe/TUR), Jose Sa (Olympiakos/GRE), Rui Patricio (Wolves/ENG)

Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Juventus/ITA), Jose Fonte (Lille/FRA), Pepe (Porto/POR), Mario Rui (Naples/ITA), Nelson Semedo (Barcelona/ESP), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Ruben Dias (Benfica/POR)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Danilo Pereira (Porto/POR), Joao Moutinho (Wolves/ENG), Pizzi (Benfica/POR), Ruben Neves (Wolves/ENG), William Carvalho (Real Betis/ESP), Joao Felix (Benfica/POR)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP), Rafa Silva (Benfica/POR), Dyego Sousa (Sporting Braga/POR), Diogo Jota (Wolves/ENG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/ITA)