Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.75%

The South African Reserve Bank has announced that the repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.75%
PRETORIA - South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.75%.
In November the bank increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.75%, and in March the bank's Monetary Policy Committee left it unchanged.
More details to follow.
