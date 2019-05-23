Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.75%

The South African Reserve Bank has announced that the repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.75%

PRETORIA - South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.75%.

In November the bank increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.75%, and in March the bank's Monetary Policy Committee left it unchanged.

