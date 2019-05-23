Repo rate likely to remain unchanged, says economist

-
Repo rate likely to remain unchanged, says economistBusiness
-
ANC MPs implicated in wrongdoing innocent until proven guilty, says chief whipPolitics
-
WC Premier Alan Winde names his CabinetPolitics
-
NPA: No evidence to prove Zuma case politically motivatedPolitics
-
India's Modi on course for big election winWorld
-
Grabouw farmworkers, residents plan march over wagesLocal
-
Repo rate likely to remain unchanged, says economistBusiness
-
ANC MPs implicated in wrongdoing innocent until proven guilty, says chief whipPolitics
-
WC Premier Alan Winde names his CabinetPolitics
-
NPA: No evidence to prove Zuma case politically motivatedPolitics
-
Grabouw farmworkers, residents plan march over wagesLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: NCOP delegates sworn inPolitics
Meet the ANC’s premier candidates
-
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
-
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
ANC MPs implicated in wrongdoing innocent until proven guilty, says chief whipPolitics
-
WC Premier Alan Winde names his CabinetPolitics
-
NPA: No evidence to prove Zuma case politically motivatedPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: NCOP delegates sworn inPolitics
-
Political parties object to Ndobe's elevation to KZN deputy SpeakerPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: NPA argues against granting Zuma stay of prosecutionPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal effortsOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA has a new presidential advisory unit. Will it improve policy?Opinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Safeguarding women after disasters: some progress, but not enoughOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand dips ahead of lending rates decisionBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Transnet locomotive deals back in spotlight at Zondo InquiryBusiness
-
Kholofelo Maponya vows to appear at PIC Inquiry over R45m PIC payment demandBusiness
-
Facebook shuts dozens of fake-news pages ahead of EU vote: NGOBusiness
-
Prada fashion house to shed furLifestyle
-
Dan Matjila, other PIC executives reported to the Hawks, inquiry hearsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Track star Felix criticises Nike maternity policySport
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 22 May 2019Local
-
Tarantino rolls into Cannes with 'dazzling' ode to cinemaLifestyle
-
Prada fashion house to shed furLifestyle
-
Mount Everest conqueror Saray Khumalo finally on her way homeLifestyle
-
HHP, TKZee & Mango Groove to get Sama lifetime achievement awardsLifestyle
-
Eiffel Tower closed as man scales iconic landmarkWorld
-
Ellen DeGeneres calls show a 'second chance' as she announces new dealLifestyle
-
Hollywood star Fanning faints because of 'tight dress'Lifestyle
-
Fifa to stick with 32 teams for Qatar World CupSport
-
Uncertainty over Serena fitness, Osaka form at Roland GarrosSport
-
Cipriani voted English Premiership Player of the SeasonSport
-
Track star Felix criticises Nike maternity policySport
-
Ghana captain Gyan backtracks on retirement ahead of African CupSport
-
SA Netball World Cup squad selected over 3 years, says coachSport
Popular Topics
-
Zikalala calls for respect at first sitting of 6th democratic KZN legislaturePolitics
-
Makhura remains Gauteng premier as ANC beats united oppositionLocal
-
It's official: New MPs swear to uphold the ConstitutionLocal
-
What a permanent split between Huawei and Android could mean for SA usersWorld
-
Eiffel Tower closed as man scales iconic landmarkWorld
-
Malema leads EFF vosho in ParliamentPolitics
-
NPA abused its power, violated and delayed processes - ThalesPolitics
-
F1 legend Niki Lauda diesSport
-
ANC caucus in Parliament to be led by women for the first timePolitics
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 8°C
Repo rate likely to remain unchanged, says economist
In November, the repo rate was increased by 25 basis points to 6.75%. In March, the bank's monetary policy committee left it unchanged.
JOHANNESBURG - As the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) prepares to announce its decision on the repo rate, an economist predicts that it will once again remain unchanged.
In November, the repo rate was increased by 25 basis points to 6.75%. In March, the bank's monetary policy committee left it unchanged.
It has, however, warned there may be pressure on the country's economy, due to the increase in electricity tariffs and fuel prices.
Economist Mike Schussler said: “Typically when it’s measured by July, they know inflation is still going up. They know the timing would be wrong to decrease interest rates.”
Sarb governor Lesetja Kganyakgo is expected to make the announcement at 3pm on Thursday afternoon.
More in Business
-
Rand dips ahead of lending rates decisionone hour ago
-
WATCH LIVE: Transnet locomotive deals back in spotlight at Zondo Inquiry2 hours ago
-
Kholofelo Maponya vows to appear at PIC Inquiry over R45m PIC payment demand5 hours ago
-
Facebook shuts dozens of fake-news pages ahead of EU vote: NGO15 hours ago
-
Prada fashion house to shed fur15 hours ago
-
Dan Matjila, other PIC executives reported to the Hawks, inquiry hears16 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.