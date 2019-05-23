Re-elected Gauteng Premier Makhura to prioritise jobs, housing and transport

David Makhura was elected and sworn-in on Wednesday in a province highly contested by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that the order of priorities for his new tenure was jobs for economic growth, housing and transport.

Makhura was elected and sworn-in on Wednesday in a province highly contested by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

He said he would ensure collaboration between the province and DA-run municipalities for the sake of the people.

Makhura had a baptism of fire. The DA nominated Solly Msimanga just to remind him that he had a slim majority.

He said the people of Gauteng sent a clear message for the ANC to shape up.

"Our healthcare system is on its knees, we're going to do a big overhaul. As the president said: 'No excuses'. The people of Gauteng are impatient. We've heard them."

He said that jobs for economic growth, housing and public transport were his main priorities.

"We also want to point to new ways of building what we call mega human settlements - large scale, more integrated and also high-density projects."

In education, Makhura said that the province would shift focus to specialised skills, including automotive and aviation.

He will announce a Cabinet, that he said would be mainly young, before the end of the week.

