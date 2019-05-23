Rand dips ahead of lending rates decision
The rand gave back the marginal gains it made in the previous session, having edged ahead after consumer inflation data on Wednesday showed price growth dipped below the Reserve Bank’s midpoint target of 4.5%.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened in early trade on Thursday ahead of a policy meeting by the central bank where the regulator is expected to leave lending rates unchanged.
At 0645 GMT, the rand was 0.4% weaker at R14.4325 per dollar versus a close at R14.3725 overnight in New York.
The rand gave back the marginal gains it made in the previous session, having edged ahead after consumer inflation data on Wednesday showed price growth dipped below the Reserve Bank’s midpoint target of 4.5%.
A Reuters poll of economists and analysts conducted last week forecast the central bank will leave interest rates unchanged at 6.75%, resisting pressure to lower lending to support flagging economic growth.
With local rates seen flat for most of 2019, rand moves are set to be dominated by offshore investors, who are influenced by the US-China trade spat and lending rates in developed markets.
Minutes releases late Wednesday from the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting showed bank members agreed on keeping lending rates steady “for some time” - a move that would support high yield currencies like the rand.
Bonds were weaker, with the yield on benchmark 2026 paper up 3.5 basis points to 8.445%.
In stocks, health group Mediclinic reported a 4% slide in full-year core profit, as regulatory changes for its Swiss business weighed.
More in Business
-
Repo rate likely to remain unchanged, says economist
-
WATCH LIVE: Transnet locomotive deals back in spotlight at Zondo Inquiry
-
Kholofelo Maponya vows to appear at PIC Inquiry over R45m PIC payment demand
-
Facebook shuts dozens of fake-news pages ahead of EU vote: NGO
-
Prada fashion house to shed fur
-
Dan Matjila, other PIC executives reported to the Hawks, inquiry hears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.