Ramaphosa: I'll be a president for all South Africans
President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was 'truly humbled' after being elected unopposed as South Africa’s fifth democratic president.
CAPE TOWN - Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to put the interests of the country ahead of those of his party and has called on all South Africans to help confront the huge challenges facing the country.
He also used his acceptance speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday to warn of tough decisions to come.
WATCH: The moment Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president unopposed
The president said he was “truly humbled” after being elected unopposed as South Africa’s fifth democratic president.
“I will be a president for all South Africans and not just a president for the African National Congress and those who voted.”
The president said poverty, inequality and unemployment remained the country’s greatest challenges.
“There will be toughness because the problems we confront are huge. They are immense.
“And some of those difficult decisions may be tough decisions against certain people, certain interest groups.”
Ramaphosa will be sworn in on Saturday and is then expected to appoint his Cabinet and deputy president.
