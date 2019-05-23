Political parties object to Ndobe's elevation to KZN deputy Speaker

Mluleki Ndobe, who is accused of masterminding the murder of former ANCYL secretary Sindiso Magaqa, was elected on Wednesday after Sihle Zikalala was declared as the new premier of KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties have raised objections to the election of the man accused of masterminding the murder of former ANCYL secretary Sindiso Magaqa as the deputy Speaker in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

Former Harry Gwala mayor Mluleki Ndobe was elected on Wednesday after Sihle Zikalala was declared as the new premier of KwaZulu-Natal.

Ndobe was arrested two months ago in connection with the 2017 murder of Magaqa.

Charges against him have been provisionally withdrawn for lack of sufficient evidence.

Opposition parties in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature are up in arms over the election of Mluleki Ndobe.

The DA’s Zwakele Mncwango said the ANC could have done better.

"I think their stance was below the belt. To delegate someone and nominate someone in this important position of deputy Speaker and knowing the cloud hanging over him, is a cause for concern."

He said that while he understood that Ndobe was not found guilty, there was a cloud around him and it was up to him to clear his name.

The IFP has also expressed its reservations with the view that in the spirit of good governance and adherence to the rule of law, Ndobe should remain out of any public representative position, saying he would not enjoy the trust that is due to the position of deputy Speaker while this cloud hangs over him.