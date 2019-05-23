‘Overwhelmed’ by support, Saray Khumalo thanks South Africans

Khumalo left base camp on Wednesday and is expected back home next week.

JOHANNESBURG - Saray Khumalo has thanked South Africans for their support, saying she’s overwhelmed after making history when she became the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest.

Her friend Erika Gibson said: “She was finally able to look at her Facebook page and so on. I think the realisation is sinking in now that everyone is very happy for her and very proud of her.”

