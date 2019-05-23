‘Overwhelmed’ by support, Saray Khumalo thanks South Africans

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

‘Overwhelmed’ by support, Saray Khumalo thanks South Africans

Khumalo left base camp on Wednesday and is expected back home next week.

Saray Khumalo on Mount Everest in Nepal. Picture: Saray Khumalo/Facebook.com
Saray Khumalo on Mount Everest in Nepal. Picture: Saray Khumalo/Facebook.com
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Saray Khumalo has thanked South Africans for their support, saying she’s overwhelmed after making history when she became the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest.

Khumalo left base camp on Wednesday and is expected back home next week.

Her friend Erika Gibson said: “She was finally able to look at her Facebook page and so on. I think the realisation is sinking in now that everyone is very happy for her and very proud of her.”

On top of the world ... 📷 Saray Khumalo

Posted by Summits with a Purpose on Wednesday, 22 May 2019

UPDATE on Saray Saray Khumalo arrived safely back into Everest Base Camp this afternoon Nepali time, Saturday 18 May,...

Posted by Summits with a Purpose on Saturday, 18 May 2019

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA