‘Overwhelmed’ by support, Saray Khumalo thanks South Africans
Khumalo left base camp on Wednesday and is expected back home next week.
JOHANNESBURG - Saray Khumalo has thanked South Africans for their support, saying she’s overwhelmed after making history when she became the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest.
Her friend Erika Gibson said: “She was finally able to look at her Facebook page and so on. I think the realisation is sinking in now that everyone is very happy for her and very proud of her.”
On top of the world ... 📷 Saray KhumaloPosted by Summits with a Purpose on Wednesday, 22 May 2019
UPDATE on Saray Saray Khumalo arrived safely back into Everest Base Camp this afternoon Nepali time, Saturday 18 May,...Posted by Summits with a Purpose on Saturday, 18 May 2019
