Opposition parties congratulate President Ramaphosa, Malema gives warning

On Wednesday, Cyril Ramaphosa was elected unopposed to the country’s top job.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties from across the political spectrum have congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa on his election.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane called on him to collaborate more with other parties.

“You, sir, have been entrusted with the great privilege of leading our nation at a time like this. I want to say from our party and from me personally, I wish you great success. I wish to say to you that when you take decisions in the interest of the nation, we will be the first ones to support you.”

EFF leader Julius Malema warned the president to be careful of his ties with big businesses.

“Once you listen to white monopoly capital, you must know that you are not likely to finish your term. All the best, president. We are here and we’re watching you. We will continue to openly engage you, not in secret.”

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe has appealed to Ramaphosa to tackle corruption and to be his own man.

“My prayer for you, Mr President, is that you’ll be like a living fish. You know a dead fish flows down the stream. It goes where the stream goes. A living fish can turn away from the stream and go where it wants to go.”

Good Party Leader Patricia De Lille pledged her party's support but not without an important provision.

“I want to offer the support of Good and the love of Good. But the love is not unconditional, Mr President. You may get unconditional love from that side of the house, but we’d like to see that government is held accountable in a constructive way.”

