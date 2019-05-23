NPA to argue why Zuma's bid to dismiss corruption case should be denied

Earlier this week Zuma, who faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the multi-billion rand arms deal, presented his case and told the court why he wants his case to be struck off the roll.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is expected to tell the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday why it wants Jacob Zuma’s application for a stay of prosecution to be dismissed.

The French arms company Thales, which is accused of bribing the former president for protection from any investigation, has also told the court why it thinks charges against it must be dropped.

When Jacob Zuma’s lawyer Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane addressed the court earlier this week, he presented his client as a victim of mob justice on the part of the NPA.

"I'm going to try and persuade everyone who's hated this man without thinking once how much they know about him and what our system should do to him."

He also argued that the case against Zuma was politically motivated, saying the delays on getting the case to trial have prejudiced the former president.

"An we say that delay falls squarely on the shoulders of the NPA, not Mr Zuma. There has been trial prejudices as a result of that delay."

This morning, the State will present its opening statement and argue why the court should not grant Zuma a permanent stay of prosecution.