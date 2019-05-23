R3k bail for NC man caught in illegal possession of pangolin skins, scales

CAPE TOWN - A Northern Cape man appeared in the Upington Magistrates Court on Thursday for the illegal possession of pangolin skins and scales.

Francois Gerome Bok was arrested last week by the Hawks’ wild life anti-trafficking unit which acted following a tip-off.

Bok (34) has been granted R3,000 bail.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said they were informed about a vehicle allegedly transporting endangered species.

The unit monitored the vehicle and eventually conducted a search and seizure operation and found that Bok had four pangolin skins hidden in a black plastic bag.

“The case has been postponed to 19 August,” Mnisi said.