Mogoeng explains why Motsamai is now an MP despite murder conviction
Kenny Motsamai is a former military commander of the Azanian People’s Liberation Army and spent 27 years in jail for killing a white traffic officer.
CAPE TOWN - Former PAC member Kenny Motsamai, who was convicted of murder in the 1980s, has been sworn in as one of the new members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Before swearing in delegates on Thursday morning, Mogoeng took some time to address the swearing in of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Motsamai.
Under the current Constitution, Motsamai would not have been eligible to stand as a member of Parliament, but since his conviction was in 1989, Mogoeng said nothing prevented him from serving in public office.
Motsamai is a former military commander of the Azanian People’s Liberation Army and spent 27 years in jail for killing a white traffic officer.
He was released from Boksburg prison on parole last year before he joined the EFF.
Mogoeng presided over the swearing in of 400 National Assembly members as well as the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly and the president on Wednesday.
[MUST WATCH]: Ntate Motsamai says he is happy the PAC is in Parliament but what he is going to do now is to work for South Africans to see the light in the EFF. #EFFInParliament pic.twitter.com/3CZsLcEdWf— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 23, 2019
[MUST WATCH] : Ntate Motsamai says EFF is an organization that keeps promises.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 23, 2019
He adds that he is in Parliament because of the EFF not because he spent years in jail. #EFFInParliament pic.twitter.com/X0SWE37cO6
[MUST WATCH]: Ntate Motsamai breaks down into tears talking to @AndiMakinana, appealing to the President of South Africa to release political prisoners #EFFInParliament pic.twitter.com/uCysAuq5r9— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 23, 2019
