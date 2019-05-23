View all in Latest
Minister Letsatsi-Duba was never SSA source or spy, says agency

The State Security Agency (SSA) has denied claims that Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba was a paid spy for over a decade.

FILE: Minister of State Security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, takes oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony of the new National Executive at the Tuynhuis in Cape Town on 27 February 2018. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Minister of State Security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, takes oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony of the new National Executive at the Tuynhuis in Cape Town on 27 February 2018. Picture: GCIS
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The State Security Agency (SSA) has denied claims that Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba was a paid spy for over a decade.

Last week, the Independent Media group reported that Letsatsi-Duba spied on her African National Congress (ANC) colleagues from 2005 until recently.

Letsatsi-Duba was elected ANC treasurer in Limpopo in 2008 and served as Agriculture MEC between 2009 and 2014. It’s alleged she raked in millions as a spy during this time, which was never declared to Parliament.

In a short statement, the SSA refuted the allegations against Minister Letsatsi-Duba, saying she has never been a source or an agent of the SSA.

The department’s statement stops short of giving further details and said that it never comments on its methods or resources.

It’s been reported that Letsatsi-Duba was spying through a front company called Motse Pele Security, where she was a director until recently when she resigned.

She allegedly blames former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser for leaking the information.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

