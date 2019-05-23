Minister Letsatsi-Duba was never SSA source or spy, says agency
The State Security Agency (SSA) has denied claims that Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba was a paid spy for over a decade.
JOHANNESBURG - The State Security Agency (SSA) has denied claims that Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba was a paid spy for over a decade.
Last week, the Independent Media group reported that Letsatsi-Duba spied on her African National Congress (ANC) colleagues from 2005 until recently.
Letsatsi-Duba was elected ANC treasurer in Limpopo in 2008 and served as Agriculture MEC between 2009 and 2014. It’s alleged she raked in millions as a spy during this time, which was never declared to Parliament.
In a short statement, the SSA refuted the allegations against Minister Letsatsi-Duba, saying she has never been a source or an agent of the SSA.
The department’s statement stops short of giving further details and said that it never comments on its methods or resources.
It’s been reported that Letsatsi-Duba was spying through a front company called Motse Pele Security, where she was a director until recently when she resigned.
She allegedly blames former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser for leaking the information.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
-
Fire & ice: DA and EFF back together in Gauteng
-
South Africans will be pleased with Cabinet choices - Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa: I'll be a president for all South Africans
-
What a permanent split between Huawei and Android could mean for SA users
-
Panasonic joins firms stepping away from Huawei after US ban
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.