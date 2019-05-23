May expected to announce on Friday that she will quit - 'The Times'

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected on Friday to announce her departure from office, 'The Times' reported, without citing a source.

May will remain as prime minister while her successor is elected in a two-stage process under which two final candidates face a ballot of 125,000 Conservative Party members, the newspaper said.