May expected to announce on Friday that she will quit - 'The Times'

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected on Friday to announce her departure from office, 'The Times' reported, without citing a source.

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacting as Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn informs the MPs that he has tabled a vote of no confidence in the Government in the House of Commons in London on 15 January 2019, after MPs voted to reject the government's Brexit deal. Picture: AFP
A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacting as Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn informs the MPs that he has tabled a vote of no confidence in the Government in the House of Commons in London on 15 January 2019, after MPs voted to reject the government's Brexit deal. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected on Friday to announce her departure from office, The Times reported, without citing a source.

May will remain as prime minister while her successor is elected in a two-stage process under which two final candidates face a ballot of 125,000 Conservative Party members, the newspaper said.

Popular in World

