Lee shines as Proteas Women clinch thrilling T20 series
The opener blazed an unbeaten 48-ball 75, which included 11 fours and two sixes, as the hosts cruised to the 126-run victory target at Willowmoore Park with just under 5 overs to spare.
JOHANNESBURG - Lizelle Lee smashed a second successive half-century and a career-best score as the Proteas Women clinched a famous nine-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final T20 International in Benoni on Thursday.
The result means that South Africa win the series 3-2.
The opener blazed an unbeaten 48-ball 75, which included 11 fours and two sixes, as the hosts cruised to the 126-run victory target at Willowmoore Park with just under 5 overs to spare.
Lee put on exactly 100 for the second wicket with Nadine de Klerk (37 not out), a stand that ended unbroken, as she completed her 10th career T20I 50 and third of the series.
The home side won the toss and elected to bowl first.
That decision was vindicated with all the bowlers doing their part as Pakistan were restricted to just 125/5.
Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Moseline Daniels, Nadine de Klerk and Sune Luus all took one wicket each in a good all-round performance.
The comprehensive win completed a fine comeback for South Africa, who had trailed 1-0 and 2-1 earlier in the series, before finally taking the lead in the decisive game.
Popular in Sport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
Baxter names Bafana Bafana Afcon squad
-
EWN On The Couch: Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi gives American football a try
-
Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for Nations League finals
-
Lauda remembered in tributes at sombre Monaco
-
Liverpool's Keita, Firmino making good progress from injury ahead of final
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.