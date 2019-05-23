Lee shines as Proteas Women clinch thrilling T20 series

The opener blazed an unbeaten 48-ball 75, which included 11 fours and two sixes, as the hosts cruised to the 126-run victory target at Willowmoore Park with just under 5 overs to spare.

JOHANNESBURG - Lizelle Lee smashed a second successive half-century and a career-best score as the Proteas Women clinched a famous nine-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final T20 International in Benoni on Thursday.

The result means that South Africa win the series 3-2.

Lee put on exactly 100 for the second wicket with Nadine de Klerk (37 not out), a stand that ended unbroken, as she completed her 10th career T20I 50 and third of the series.

The home side won the toss and elected to bowl first.

That decision was vindicated with all the bowlers doing their part as Pakistan were restricted to just 125/5.

Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Moseline Daniels, Nadine de Klerk and Sune Luus all took one wicket each in a good all-round performance.

The comprehensive win completed a fine comeback for South Africa, who had trailed 1-0 and 2-1 earlier in the series, before finally taking the lead in the decisive game.