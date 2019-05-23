Land Party’s Loyiso Nkohla resigns
He had previously been linked to the Ses'khona People's Rights Movement, the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance.
CAPE TOWN - Controversial politician Loyiso Nkohla has left the Land Party. He was the party’s Western Cape premier candidate.
The Land Party was launched in January 2019, but Nkohla is no stranger to politics.
He had previously been linked to the Ses'khona People's Rights Movement, the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance.
Nkohla said he had resigned and left the Land Party with immediate effect.
He said after reflection and advice from his family, he couldn’t continue to associate himself with a party led by someone who was facing serious criminal allegations.
But Land Party leader Gcobani Ndzongana said he was not aware of more than one charge.
“I have only one case, which I’m attending in Stellenbosch, of inciting violence and damage to private property. But I do understand that Nkohla is using that to discredit me,” said Ndzongana.
Nkohla insisted he was not joining another political party. He said he had refocused his energy on fighting for the rights and dignity of the poor.
“My mission has always been about fighting for people in informal settlements and backyard dwellers, especially sanitation,” said Nkohla.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Why BLSA thinks Thuli Madonsela would be a 'brilliant' deputy president
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
-
New EFF MPs sworn in
-
20-year-old Itumeleng Ntsube among NCOP delegates sworn in
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaise
-
NPA: No evidence to prove Zuma case politically motivated
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.