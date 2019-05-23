Land Party’s Loyiso Nkohla resigns

He had previously been linked to the Ses'khona People's Rights Movement, the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance.

CAPE TOWN - Controversial politician Loyiso Nkohla has left the Land Party. He was the party’s Western Cape premier candidate.

The Land Party was launched in January 2019, but Nkohla is no stranger to politics.

Nkohla said he had resigned and left the Land Party with immediate effect.

He said after reflection and advice from his family, he couldn’t continue to associate himself with a party led by someone who was facing serious criminal allegations.

But Land Party leader Gcobani Ndzongana said he was not aware of more than one charge.

“I have only one case, which I’m attending in Stellenbosch, of inciting violence and damage to private property. But I do understand that Nkohla is using that to discredit me,” said Ndzongana.

Nkohla insisted he was not joining another political party. He said he had refocused his energy on fighting for the rights and dignity of the poor.

“My mission has always been about fighting for people in informal settlements and backyard dwellers, especially sanitation,” said Nkohla.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)