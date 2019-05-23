Justice for family of murdered Stacey-Lee Adams (6) as killer gets 4 life terms

Christopher Brown was handed four life sentences in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday in connection with the attack on the little girl in Mitchells Plain in June and for killing his ex-girlfriend in Khayelitsha in 2015.

CAPE TOWN - Almost a year after six-year-old Stacey-Lee Adams was raped and murdered, the man accused of the heinous crimes has entered into a plea and sentencing agreement.

Christopher Brown was handed four life sentences in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday in connection with the attack on the little girl in Mitchells Plain in June and for killing his ex-girlfriend in Khayelitsha in 2015.

Brown admitted to sexually assaulting Adams twice, strangling her, hitting her with a pan and placing her body in two plastic bags which he later buried in a shallow grave next to his wendy house in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain.

Brown was in a relationship with the child’s mother at the time. The couple lived together, while the child lived with her grandmother across the road.

After police arrested Brown in connection with the girl’s murder, he confessed to killing his ex-girlfriend in Khayelitsha in 2015.

Brown was arrested for the 2015 crime, but the case was withdrawn, due to a lack of evidence and he was released.

The Eastridge community was outraged after the child murder and residents petrol bombed the accused’s house, threatening to kill him.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)