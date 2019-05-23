JMPD, Red Ants demolish illegally erected shacks in Lenasia

That was on the back of ongoing complaints by residents in who have slammed alleged land invaders in the area, arguing that homelessness does not legitimise occupying vacant property.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police have confirmed they had demolished illegal structures in Lenasia south with the help of the Red Ants on Thursday.

That was on the back of ongoing complaints by residents who have slammed alleged land invaders in the area, arguing that homelessness does not legitimise occupying vacant property.

It was understood a group of people continued to occupy land there illegally, despite several warnings and evictions.

Last week, illegal land invaders resisting eviction clashed with the police after barricading roads with burning tyres and rocks.

One resident said illegal invaders should leave.

“They’re always using the electricity. If [they] want to cook something like tripe or samp, which take time, we ask them because they don’t pay electricity and our bills go up. They’re just building anything which has lowered the value of our houses.”