Is he broke? Lawyer says Jacob Zuma can’t afford to finance corruption trial
Jacob Zuma’s advocate Muzi Sikhakhane accused the State of trying to squeeze the former president dry through litigation until he couldn’t afford to pay his legal fees.
PIETERMARITZBURG - Jacob Zuma’s advocate Muzi Sikhakhane said on Thursday his client didn’t have the money to finance his corruption trial.
He’s accused the State of trying to squeeze the former president dry through litigation until he couldn’t afford to pay his legal fees.
Sikhakhane was responding to the National Prosecuting Authority’s argument in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday afternoon where the prosecuting body opposed Zuma’s application for a permanent stay of prosecution in a case involving a raft of corruption charges related to the multibillion-rand arms deal.
In December, a full bench of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ordered Zuma to pay millions of rands to the State, finding the former president illegally used taxpayers' funds to defend his corruption and fraud cases.
Zuma was estimated to owe government more than R15 million in legal fees.
But Sikhakhane said his client didn’t have money.
“Mr Zuma remains here, squeezed out of everything he could do. He has no finances, the State has squeezed that (sic).”
He said the State had dragged Zuma through the courts in order to bleed him dry.
“The State is squeezing him out not to be able to afford lawyers (sic).”
Earlier on Thursday, State lawyer Wim Trengove argued it was Zuma who had used the legal system to him to drag the case out, at public expense. He said doing so had cost Zuma between R16 million and R32 million.
