Grabouw farmworkers, residents plan march over wages

Oak Valley Wine Farm workers embarked on a strike more than two weeks ago, demanding a wage increase of R250 per day.

Farmworkers at the Oak Valley farm. Picture: @oakvalleywines/Twitter
Farmworkers at the Oak Valley farm. Picture: @oakvalleywines/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Grabouw farmworkers and residents are planning a march on Friday related to wage increases.

Oak Valley Wine Farm workers embarked on a strike more than two weeks ago, demanding a wage increase of R250 per day. The group has also called for single-unit hostels to be converted to family units.

The union’s Karel Swart said negotiations between Oak Valley and the Commercial, Stevedoring, Agricultural and Allied Workers Union were deadlocked.

Swart said people would be marching to the local agricultural office and the wine farm.

“Our intention is to march tomorrow in Grabouw. We are now mobilising all sectors, like people at our cellars and dairies, to give them notice of the strike.”

Swarts added that the eight people who were arrested for public violence following protest action last week have been released on bail.

They're back in court in July.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

