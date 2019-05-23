Gill Packham's death left hole in daughter's life, court hears
Kerry Meyer testified in mitigation of sentence on Wednesday, two days after her father was found guilty of murdering her mother.
CAPE TOWN - The eldest daughter of convicted wife killer Rob Packham has told the Western Cape High Court that her mother was a warm, loving and friendly woman and her death has left her devastated.
Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at Diep River train station in February last year after she failed to arrive at work.
Meyer testified that her mother's death has left a very big hole in her life.
She said her family, including her father, felt the same way.
The young woman, who works as a teacher in the UK, said she'd had a close relationship with her mother and they spoke on the phone daily.
Their last conversation was on the afternoon of 21 February 2018.
Gill Packham disappeared the following morning.
Meyer also spoke fondly of her father, leaving him in tears in the dock.
She referred to him as a wonderful, loving and caring man who never acted aggressively towards her and her younger sister or their mother.
Meyer pleaded with Judge Elize Steyn to not put him away forever, to give him a chance to have an impact on the lives of his future grandchildren.
The State will not be calling further witnesses but handed two victim impact statements to the court, written by two of the deceased's sisters.
Sentencing is expected to be handed down on 12 June.
