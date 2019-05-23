View all in Latest
Frenchwoman, 102, is suspect in care home murder

The accused apparently told staff at the care home that she had 'killed someone'.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay
56 minutes ago

LILLE - A woman aged 102 has been placed in psychiatric care in northeastern France after she was suspected of murdering her 92-year-old neighbour in a care home, prosecutors said.

The victim was found dead in her room at the care home in the town of Chezy-sur-Marne on Saturday night. Her face was swollen.

The autopsy showed she died "as a result of asphyxiation caused by strangulation and blows to the head", prosecutor Frederic Trinh said in a statement.

"The resident of the neighbouring room, aged 102, appeared in great agitation and told one of the medical staff that she had 'killed someone'," he added in the statement late on Wednesday.

Due to her state of confusion and agitation, the 102-year-old was transferred to a psychiatric unit after undergoing tests.

An investigation has been opened into "voluntary homicide against a person vulnerable due to their physical condition".

It has not been possible to interrogate the woman, but the investigation has not been closed, Trinh told AFP.

She will undergo a psychological examination to determine if she is eligible for penal sanction or is criminally irresponsible, he added.

