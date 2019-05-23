Expert says fire consumed most of evidence in Ford Kuga death inquest
Engineer John Loud on Wednesday wrapped up his testimony on behalf of the Ford Motor Company in the Western Cape High Court.
CAPE TOWN - An expert testifying in the Ford Kuga fire death inquest said the blaze was substantial and consumed much of the evidence.
Engineer John Loud on Wednesday wrapped up his testimony on behalf of the Ford Motor Company in the Western Cape High Court.
Reshall Jimmy died after his Ford Kuga caught alight in the Southern Cape in 2015.
John Loud said the cause of the Ford Kuga fire was undetermined.
He pointed out that even though he found no evidence of an electrical fire in Jimmy's SUV, the possibility cannot be dismissed completely.
“I can rule out the possibility that one occurred in the area that I have ruled out as a possible area of origin. Within the vehicle, I could not rule out that possibility. I found no evidence of it. As an objective scientist, I can’t rule that out.”
Loud played video footage of tests he conducted to prove the vehicle's double-lock feature could not have prevented Jimmy from escaping the burning car.
“It’s not an electrical issue. It’s a mechanical thing. If the door is locked, the handle always opens it.”
The testimony contradicts that of forensic investigator, Danny Joubert, who found the fire was caused by an electric fault in the vehicle’s body control module.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
-
What a permanent split between Huawei and Android could mean for SA users
-
Fire & ice: DA and EFF back together in Gauteng
-
ANC withdrawals from Parly ‘may or may not’ benefit Ramaphosa
-
South Africans will be pleased with Cabinet choices - Ramaphosa
-
Panasonic joins firms stepping away from Huawei after US ban
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.