Drink to that: Bonang Matheba 'proud bubbly supplier' for Ramaphosa inauguration

Matheba took to Twitter and Instagram to share with millions of her followers that her range of Méthode Cap Classique (MCC), called House of BNG, would be filling the glasses toasting the president.

JOHANNESBURG – Media mogul Bonang Matheba has announced that her very own bubbly will be served at the 2019 presidential inauguration.

Cyril Ramaphosa was elected unopposed as president of the Republic of South Africa on Wednesday in the National Assembly and will be inaugurated on Saturday.

The @houseofbng is proud bubbly supplier for the 2019 Presidential Inauguration on May 25th 2019!! Congratulations to President-Elect @CyrilRamaphosa ....🥂🍾 We can’t wait to toast with you..🇿🇦💐💕 pic.twitter.com/WfoLtWsKEQ — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) May 23, 2019

This is not the first time she and Ramaphosa had a moment on social media. On 8 May, during the country’s national elections, the president called ‘Queen B’ on Instagram and urged her to go vote along with her followers.