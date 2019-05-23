View all in Latest
CT police investigate deaths of 4 workers after gas leak at Parow factory

It’s believed the four were overcome by toxic fumes while cleaning the underground tank at the Parow factory when tragedy struck on Tuesday.

FILE: Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Post-mortems are being carried out to determine how four workers died at a Cape Town plastic recycling plant.

They were cleaning an underground tank at the Parow factory when tragedy struck on Tuesday.

Police say the victims were between the ages of 22 and 51.

Authorities say the key focus of the investigation is an analysis of what could have killed the four workers.

It’s believed they were overcome by toxic fumes while cleaning the underground tank.

Investigators are hoping to identify the gas or chemicals.

Officials say it will take some time to get all the results.

A fifth worker has been hospitalised.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

