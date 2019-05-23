Cele calls on his officers to 'make SA smell roses' ahead of inauguration
Ahmed Kajee & Christa Eybers | As the country prepares for the presidential inauguration on Saturday, 25 May 2019, Police Minister Bheki Cele congratulated his officers on a job well done during the elections. He said they needed to finish strong and help South Africa make a good impression to the world.
