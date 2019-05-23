Case against Mpumalanga mother accused of killing her 4 children postponed

Zinhle Maditla allegedly killed her two sons and two daughters, aged 11 months to eight years, at her Klarinet home in December.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against a Mpumalanga mother accused of killing her four children has been postponed to next week in the Emalahleni Magistrates Court.

It is alleged she laced their food with poison.

“The woman accused of murdering her four children between the ages of eight and 11 months appeared in the Witbank District Court on Thursday (23 May) for formal bail application," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

"However, her application hasn’t been finalised, and the matter has been postponed to 29 May for a continuation of the bail hearing,” she added.