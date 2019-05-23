Case against Mpumalanga mother accused of killing her 4 children postponed

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Case against Mpumalanga mother accused of killing her 4 children postponed

Zinhle Maditla allegedly killed her two sons and two daughters, aged 11 months to eight years, at her Klarinet home in December.

FILE: Zinhle Maditla. Picture: facebook.com.
FILE: Zinhle Maditla. Picture: facebook.com.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The case against a Mpumalanga mother accused of killing her four children has been postponed to next week in the Emalahleni Magistrates Court.

Zinhle Maditla allegedly killed her two sons and two daughters, aged 11 months to eight years, at her Klarinet home in December.

It is alleged she laced their food with poison.

“The woman accused of murdering her four children between the ages of eight and 11 months appeared in the Witbank District Court on Thursday (23 May) for formal bail application," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

"However, her application hasn’t been finalised, and the matter has been postponed to 29 May for a continuation of the bail hearing,” she added.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA