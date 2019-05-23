'Asking for help is ok' - Billie Eilish learning to look after her mental health

-
Mogoeng explains why Motsamai is now an MP despite murder convictionPolitics
IMF warns US-China trade war will ‘jeopardise’ 2019 global growthWorld
Land Party’s Loyiso Nkohla resignsPolitics
Modi claims India poll victory, vows 'inclusive' futureWorld
Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.75%Business
Wim Trengove: Zuma can’t rely on spy tapes for permanent stay of prosecutionLocal
69 Orkney mineworkers healthy after underground sit-in over wage hike - NUMBusiness
20-year-old Itumeleng Ntsube among NCOP delegates sworn inPolitics
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
20-year-old Itumeleng Ntsube among NCOP delegates sworn inPolitics
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
DA asks for another Parly probe into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold officePolitics
Why BLSA thinks Thuli Madonsela would be a 'brilliant' deputy presidentPolitics
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
ANALYSIS: Data fails to capture complexity of SA’s unemployment crisisOpinion
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The generational battle in African politicsOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal effortsOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
ANALYSIS: SA has a new presidential advisory unit. Will it improve policy?Opinion
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
'Asking for help is ok' - Billie Eilish learning to look after her mental health
The 17-year-old singer doesn’t think as many people look after their wellbeing as others believe and she’s doing her best to keep herself in a good place.
LONDON - Billie Eilish is “still trying to learn” how to prioritise her mental health and has urged fans to reach out to offer support to those who need it.
The 17-year-old singer doesn’t think as many people look after their wellbeing as others believe and she’s doing her best to keep herself in a good place.
She said: “I think when people hear, ‘Remember to take care of your mental health’, they think everyone else is but that is not at all accurate.
“For me, I’m trying to learn still that I stay OK.”
The Ocean Eyes hitmaker insisted reaching out for help doesn’t make people “weak” and told fans that checking on a friend or reaching out to someone who might need help during a time of need can really make a difference.
Speaking in a PSA video for seizetheawkward.org., she said: “It doesn’t make you weak to ask for help. It doesn’t make you weak to ask a friend to go with you to a therapist.
“You should be able to ask anyone for help and everyone has to help someone if they need it. Starting that conversation, you don’t have to make it super serious right away.
“You say, ‘How are you feeling?’ Ask somebody, ‘Yeah I’m good’. ‘Really? Are you actually good?’
“Sometimes you don’t even have to say something for them to know. They understand. And they don’t have to say anything to you. Sometimes it’s about a hug. It’s about somebody holding you and not even telling you anything.
“The main thing I’m trying to say is that you should keep your ears open and you should listen.”
And Eilish recalled how much better she has felt when friends and family have reached out to her with a kind message.
She said: “I’m dealing with it how I’m dealing with it and trying my best.
“I am not a trained professional in anything, I don’t know what I’m doing half the time.
“But I have seen it and I have been it and even if it’s just a little bit more comfort, that can mean a lot to someone because you don’t know what’s going on in that moment.
It’s been like that for me. There have been certain people that have texted me right as I need to be texted, you know, saying that they love me, and they were thinking about me it really means a lot.”
