'Asking for help is ok' - Billie Eilish learning to look after her mental health

The 17-year-old singer doesn’t think as many people look after their wellbeing as others believe and she’s doing her best to keep herself in a good place.

LONDON - Billie Eilish is “still trying to learn” how to prioritise her mental health and has urged fans to reach out to offer support to those who need it.

The 17-year-old singer doesn’t think as many people look after their wellbeing as others believe and she’s doing her best to keep herself in a good place.

She said: “I think when people hear, ‘Remember to take care of your mental health’, they think everyone else is but that is not at all accurate.

“For me, I’m trying to learn still that I stay OK.”

The Ocean Eyes hitmaker insisted reaching out for help doesn’t make people “weak” and told fans that checking on a friend or reaching out to someone who might need help during a time of need can really make a difference.

Speaking in a PSA video for seizetheawkward.org., she said: “It doesn’t make you weak to ask for help. It doesn’t make you weak to ask a friend to go with you to a therapist.

“You should be able to ask anyone for help and everyone has to help someone if they need it. Starting that conversation, you don’t have to make it super serious right away.

“You say, ‘How are you feeling?’ Ask somebody, ‘Yeah I’m good’. ‘Really? Are you actually good?’

“Sometimes you don’t even have to say something for them to know. They understand. And they don’t have to say anything to you. Sometimes it’s about a hug. It’s about somebody holding you and not even telling you anything.

“The main thing I’m trying to say is that you should keep your ears open and you should listen.”

And Eilish recalled how much better she has felt when friends and family have reached out to her with a kind message.

She said: “I’m dealing with it how I’m dealing with it and trying my best.

“I am not a trained professional in anything, I don’t know what I’m doing half the time.

“But I have seen it and I have been it and even if it’s just a little bit more comfort, that can mean a lot to someone because you don’t know what’s going on in that moment.

It’s been like that for me. There have been certain people that have texted me right as I need to be texted, you know, saying that they love me, and they were thinking about me it really means a lot.”