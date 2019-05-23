ANC MPs implicated in wrongdoing innocent until proven guilty, says chief whip

The ANC’s new chief whip Pemmy Majodina was reacting to David Mabuza’s request to postpone his swearing-in, as well as Nomvula Mokonyane’s decision not to return to Parliament.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) MPs implicated in wrongdoing should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

That’s the word from the party’s new chief whip Pemmy Majodina. The chief whip made the comments at Parliament on Wednesday.

Majodina was reacting to David Mabuza’s request to postpone his swearing-in, as well as Nomvula Mokonyane’s decision not to return to Parliament.

Mokonyane and Mabuza pulled out in the last minute on Wednesday, as a result of the integrity committee’s report.

This means the ANC now has to find a replacement for Mokonyane, who was appointed as the chair of chairs by the party.

The integrity committee also found that Mabuza brought the organisation into disrepute.

On other MPs red-flagged by the committee, Majodina said they should be considered innocent until proven otherwise.

“In accordance with the Constitution, the presumption of innocence must also apply to members of the ANC.”

She said her first order of business as chief whip would be to ensure unity and to hold the executive to account.

“I’ll ensure our caucus works as a collective.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)