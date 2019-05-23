Amos Masondo elected as NCOP chairperson
Former Norther Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas has been elected as his deputy.
CAPE TOWN - The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has officially elected Amos Masondo as its chairperson.
Former Northern Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas has been elected as his deputy.
The session also saw the election of Seiso Mohai as the chief whip of the NCOP.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was back in Parliament on Thursday morning to swear in members of the National Council of Provinces.
Mogoeng presided over the swearing-in of 400 members of the National Assembly on Wednesday, including the elections of the Speaker and the President.
Masondo took over for the election of his deputy.
"Before calling for nominations, I wish to remind delegates that in terms of the Constitution and the rules, this nomination must be submitted on the prescribed form and duly seconded."
The swearing-in of the NCOP members signals the end of the parliamentary process to introduce MPs to the sixth term of government.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.