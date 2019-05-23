Amos Masondo elected as NCOP chairperson

Former Norther Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas has been elected as his deputy.

CAPE TOWN - The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has officially elected Amos Masondo as its chairperson.

Former Northern Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas has been elected as his deputy.

The session also saw the election of Seiso Mohai as the chief whip of the NCOP.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was back in Parliament on Thursday morning to swear in members of the National Council of Provinces.

Mogoeng presided over the swearing-in of 400 members of the National Assembly on Wednesday, including the elections of the Speaker and the President.

Masondo took over for the election of his deputy.

"Before calling for nominations, I wish to remind delegates that in terms of the Constitution and the rules, this nomination must be submitted on the prescribed form and duly seconded."

The swearing-in of the NCOP members signals the end of the parliamentary process to introduce MPs to the sixth term of government.