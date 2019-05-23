ANC WC spokesperson takes party to court after firing
Lionel Adendorf filed an urgent application against the ANC in the High Court in Cape Town after being fired by the party's provincial executive committee.
CAPE TOWN - In what appears to be part of the post elections fallout, former Western Cape African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Lionel Adendorf took his party to court after being sacked from the position.
Adendorf filed an urgent application against the party in the High Court in Cape Town on Wednesday after being fired by the provincial executive committee (PEC) during its meeting on 17 May.
The court, however, dismissed his application.
In his court papers, Adendorf disputed that a decision was taken to relieve him of his duties during the PEC meeting and wants the court to declare his dismissal invalid.
Adendorf claims the decisions taken by the executive committee would have an impact on the deployment of members to the provincial legislature and National Council of Provinces.
He is asking the court to declare those decisions invalid.
The ANC in the Western Cape welcomed the High Court’s decision.
The party urged all disgruntled members to exhaust all internal processes before approaching the courts.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
