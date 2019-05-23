69 Orkney mineworkers healthy after underground sit-in over wage hike - NUM

NUM said the industrial action was officially over and the parties had agreed to an 8% salary increase.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says 69 workers who staged a week-long underground sit-in at the Precious Metal Company in Orkney, in the North West, have resurfaced and are healthy.

“When they came out from underground they were singing and chanting slogans and they were happy with the agreement that was reached between NUM and the company,” said the union’s Livhuwani Mammburu.

The miners went on strike last week in support of their wage increase demand.

The union said the industrial action was officially over and the parties had agreed to a 8% salary increase.

Mammburu said management also agreed to implement a job grading exercise with the involvement of organised labour by no later than 30 June.