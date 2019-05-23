-
5 due in court following deadly taxi violence in Ceres
The violence stems from an alleged agreement between a farmer and a taxi association to transport workers.
CAPE TOWN - Five suspects are expected in court soon in connection with deadly taxi violence in Ceres.
Last week, a man was murdered and another wounded in a shooting.
The violence stems from an alleged agreement between a farmer and a taxi association to transport workers. This apparently angered another group, which boiled over into last week’s shooting.
The police’s Frederick van Wyk said arrests were made on Wednesday.
“Members seized two licenced firearms and confiscated a navy blue Volkswagen. These suspects will appear in court soon.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
