28 Pretoria pupils rushed to hospital following suspected food poisoning

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said while investigations were still ongoing, it was suspected that the pupils may have fallen ill after eating food sold by a vendor outside the school.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed at least 28 pupils from the Edward Phatudi Secondary School in Atteridgeville were rushed to hospital on Thursday following suspected food poisoning.

It’s understood the pupils - who are all in grade 12 - complained about stomach cramps earlier on Thursday.

They were transported to the Kalafong and the Pretoria West hospitals for urgent treatment.

He said some of the pupils had been discharged.

“Most of them will be discharged from the hospital and we should be in a position to say we need to check on what is it that they might have consumed because we’ve been informed that they might have eaten food sold by a vendor at the school.”