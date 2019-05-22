View all in Latest
Youngest NCOP member (20) prepares for new start in Cape Town

Botshabelo Ntsube matriculated in 2018 and is studying towards a degree in education in Bloemfontein.

ANC’s 20-year-old Itumeleng Ntsube (centre) the youngest NCOP member from Botshabelo in the Free State. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN.
ANC’s 20-year-old Itumeleng Ntsube (centre) the youngest NCOP member from Botshabelo in the Free State. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN.
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The youngest member of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), the African National Congress’ (ANC) Itumeleng Ntsube from Botshabelo in the Free State, has been accredited at Parliament.

The 20-year-old will be sworn in on 23 May after attending orientation in Cape Town on 21 May.

Ntsube matriculated in 2018 and is studying towards a degree in education in Bloemfontein.

Ntsube said he would move to a university in Cape Town to continue with his studies while he undertakes his new role.

“I’m 20 years old. I serve as the provincial chairperson of the Congress of South African Students in the Free State. On 21 May, we came to Parliament to be acclimatised with all the process; namely of what’s expected of us,” Ntsube said.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

