Youngest NCOP member (20) prepares for new start in Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG - The youngest member of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), the African National Congress’ (ANC) Itumeleng Ntsube from Botshabelo in the Free State, has been accredited at Parliament.

The 20-year-old will be sworn in on 23 May after attending orientation in Cape Town on 21 May.

Ntsube matriculated in 2018 and is studying towards a degree in education in Bloemfontein.

Ntsube said he would move to a university in Cape Town to continue with his studies while he undertakes his new role.

“I’m 20 years old. I serve as the provincial chairperson of the Congress of South African Students in the Free State. On 21 May, we came to Parliament to be acclimatised with all the process; namely of what’s expected of us,” Ntsube said.

