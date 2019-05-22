View all in Latest
WC dam levels under pressure but officials have water plan

The province’s dam levels are rippling at 33% compared to 16% this time last year.

FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam near Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam near Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’s water resources remain under pressure.

The province’s dam levels are rippling at 33% compared to 16% this time last year. The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department said residents must understand that water resources would remain under pressure amid the country's long-term drought.

Dams feeding the city collectively sit at about 45% compared to 20% in 2018.

Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said: “We pray for a very good rainy season but with all the other challenges, like economic growth and population growth, our resources are under pressure. How we manage this going forward is crucial. We do have a water plan. We’ve revised that now and will shift our focus to the Karoo area.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

